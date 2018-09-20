Alleged domestic threat leads to San Ysidro police standoff

SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly threatened his wife with a straight-edged razor at their San Ysidro home Thursday holed up inside by himself when offices arrived to question him, prompting a several-hour standoff and a lockdown at a nearby Catholic school.

The domestic dispute in the 100 block of Mount Carmel Drive, just west of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 905, was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The alleged victim left the residence unharmed prior to the arrival of patrol personnel, Sgt. Michael Stirk said. When the officers tried to contact her 39-year-old husband, however, he refused repeated orders to surrender, the sergeant said.

Administrators at nearby Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, a kindergarten-through-ninth-grade campus, secured pupils and staffers inside classrooms and offices as police tried to persuade the suspect to exit his home and give himself up peacefully.

A San Diego Police Department primary response team — a special- operations squad smaller in scope than a SWAT contingent — was called in to take up positions outside the home.

The stalemate was ongoing in the early afternoon, Stirk said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.