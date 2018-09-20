Police search for masked men after Carmel Valley break-in attempt

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Two masked men attempted to break into a home in the Del Mar Highlands neighborhood in Carmel Valley area Thursday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Black Pine Place.

The men cut the home’s power and used tools to break into the garage, police said.

The homeowners called police and the two men ran away.

Police set up a perimeter and used K-9s to search the surrounding streets and the canyon behind the home.

According to CrimeMapping.com, police responded to two home burglaries in the surrounding neighborhood in the last six months.

Neighbors said they have heard of packages being stolen or mailboxes being broken into, but this type of break-in is uncommon for this area.

“That’s very unusual,” said neighbor Michele Switalski. “I’ll be making sure all the doors and all the windows are locked, and if I hear anything I’ll be more alarmed than usual.”

Police are still looking for the suspects. No other information was released at this time.

