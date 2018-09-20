Outrage over $500 duct-tape designer shoes from Nordstrom

SAN DIEGO — Nordstrom just stocked up on a new pair of sneakers that look worn, and it’s going to cost you $530 if you’re interested.

The “Superstar Taped Sneaker” stitched together by Golden Goose is described as “Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole.” Yup, you read that right.

The aged and taped shoes have caused backlash on social media for mocking poverty.

okay maybe i’m being dramatic but i remember seeing kids getting harassed and made fun of endlessly in school for having shoes that looked like this. this is extremely distasteful. https://t.co/h3RAKmiY5d — brooke🌻 (@broookedanielle) September 19, 2018

i think peak capitalism is selling shoes characteristic of those who can’t afford new ones for $530 https://t.co/CJuKEQSpgO — JACB (@jacbmoore) September 19, 2018

Golden Goose made a pair of sneakers almost identical to it’s latest release back in 2016.

Distressed fashion, apparel that’s been made to look worn, ripped or holey, has become a hot trend in the fashion industry.

