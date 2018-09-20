New park named for retired assistant police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The mayor and four chiefs of police were on hand Wednesday for the opening of a new park named after San Diego's retired Assistant Police Chief Cesar Solis.

Solis is the San Diego Police Department's highest ranked Filipino officer, and he grew up in the area where a new park with his namesake is now open to the public. Cesar Solis Park will serve two schools and the community of Ocean View Hills, which borders Otay Mesa. The park's facilities include a baseball field, skate park and playground.

FOX 5 photojournalist Adam Taylor captured the happy occasion.