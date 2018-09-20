Man stabbed in chest, officials seek suspect

SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the Teralta West neighborhood Thursday and sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded just after 5:30 p.m. to a fight between two groups of men at 4000 Van Dyke Ave., San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

Two groups of men got into an argument from across the street, then began fighting, Heims said.

The victim was stabbed once on the left side of his chest by a male suspect. The suspect and the group he was with fled westbound on foot towards 4200 University Ave. and the other group ran northbound towards 4000 Van Dyke Ave., Heims said.

No description on the suspect was immediately available and SDPD gang detectives are investigating.