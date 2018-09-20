Man flees on bicycle after failed perfume store robbery

SAN DIEGO — A man attempted to rob a perfume store in San Ysidro Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At approximately 6:07 p.m., a man walked into the Sunny Perfumes store located in the 600 block of San Ysidro Boulevard and threatened employees with a screwdriver, demanding they give him money.

After employees refused to hand over any money, the man tried to open the register but was unsuccessful, police said.

The man left the store on a bicycle southbound towards the border.

Police described the man as a Hispanic male in his 40s, medium build, wearing a blue hat and blue shirt.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.