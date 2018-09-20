Major computer outage causes issues at several DMV offices

SAN DIEGO – The Department of Motor Vehicles was dealing with computer issues affecting several offices around the state Thursday.

The technical issue forced several locations around the state, including San Diego County, to limit the services they offer. The offices in Hillcrest, Clairemont and Chula Vista were experiencing issues.

“There is an issue with a router and staff is working to fix it as quickly as possible,” DMV official Cristina Valdivia said.

“Some DMV field officers are experiencing technical difficulties that may affect transactions. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue,” DMV officials stated.