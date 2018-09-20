One in custody, another sought after shooting near LA charter school campus

LOS ANGELES– One person is in custody and police are searching for a second after a shooting in Van Nuys that injured two and put a nearby charter school on lockdown, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Vanowen Street and Van Nuys Boulevard, an LAPD spokeswoman told FOX 5 broadcast partner KTLA.

LAFD confirmed it was responding to a possible shooting incident at 6842 Van Nuys Blvd, the location for CHAMPS Charter High School, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Reports of a shooting with two victims near Vanowen and Van Nuys Blvd. @ChampsCharter school is on lockdown (NOT affiliated with @LASchools). More details to follow — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 20, 2018

Multiple LAPD patrol vehicles and Los Angeles Fire Department ambulances responded to the high school and on campus, according to KTLA.

Two patients were reported being wheeled out of a campus building on gurneys.

One person is in custody while police search for a second individual.

The shooting did not occur on campus, and took place across the street from the school, LAPD later tweeted.

UPDATE: The shooting took place across the street from @ChampsCharter school and NOT on the campus. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 20, 2018

A side street across from the school and between a Jack in the Box and a Starbucks was cordoned off with crime scene tape; evidence markers could also be seen on the street, KTLA reported.

