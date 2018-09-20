Killer whales captivate beach goers and terrorize dolphins

LA JOLLA, Calif. — The arrival of a pod of Killer whales off the coast La Jolla has captivated beach goers and has terrorized dolphins.

Witnesses say these Orca’s have been corralling and hunting dolphins over the last few days. The rare Orca sightings have some environmentalists a little more optimistic about the health of the ocean just off our shores.

“There’s been recent sighting in Orange County as well, could be the same pod could be different there’s a lot we don’t. But overall it shows that we have a thriving ocean environment,” said Zach Plopper, director of conservation for WILD COAST.

There has never been a recorded attack of a human by a Killer Whale in the wilderness, but experts say these animals are the most intelligent ocean predators in the world and should not be approached.

“These are exciting and unpredictable animals we’ve got to be very careful around them, but it’s a complete different experience in the wild and it shows this ocean is a wilderness and we need to protect it,” said Plopper.