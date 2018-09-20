Gas leak in Pacific Beach prompts road closure

SAN DIEGO — Utility personnel have stopped a gas leak near Crown Point Park in Pacific Beach Thursday.

The gas leak was reported around 10:10 a.m., in the 3600 block of Jewell street. The leak was due to a construction accident, according to San Diego police.

Approximately 10 homes were evacuated as a precaution, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. Evacuated residents have been allowed to return to their homes, according to police and fire officials. There are no reports of injuries.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews are on scene and have shut off the gas line.

Officials closed off traffic on Jewell Street between Moorland Drive and La Mancha Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.