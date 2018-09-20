FDA warns of adverse effects of flea and tick medicine

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration warned veterinarians and pet owners Thursday that some flea and tick medicine could have potential neurologic adverse events on pets.

The medicines are in the isoxazoline class. These drugs include Bravecto, Credelio, Nexgard and Simparica. While these drugs are FDA approved for the treatment and prevention of flea and tick infestations, pet owners should consult with their veterinarian to determine whether a product in the isoxazoline class is appropriate for use, according to the FDA.

Isoxazoline products have been associated with neurologic adverse reactions such as muscle tremors, ataxia and seizures in some dogs and cats.

If your dog or cat experiences any adverse event while using an isoxazoline product, the FDA recommends first consulting your veterinarian.

