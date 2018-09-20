Driver seriously injured in crash into city water truck

SAN DIEGO — A motorist suffered serious injuries Thursday in a crash at a Bay Terraces intersection, authorities reported.

The 28-year-old man was headed east on Paradise Valley Road in a flatbed truck about noon, towing a trailer, when he rear-ended a City Water-Department vehicle that was stopped in a left-turn lane at Gilmartin Drive, according to San Diego police.

Medics took him to a hospital for treatment of significant but non- life-threatening leg injuries and internal trauma, Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The wreck left the municipal employee behind the wheel of the city truck with minor injuries, Bourasa said.