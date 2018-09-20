Decomposed body found in Oceanside field

OCEANSIDE — A badly decomposed body was found Thursday in a coastal North County field, authorities reported.

A person in a neighboring park made an emergency call shortly after 9:30 a.m. to report spotting the unidentified dead man in a brushy open area off the 2900 block of San Luis Rey Road in Oceanside, according to police.

There were no obvious signs of suspicious circumstances related to the death, according to Lt. Kedrick Sadler of the Oceanside Police Department.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene to look for any evidence of a crime, and the county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the remains for identification and autopsy purposes.