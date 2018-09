SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue is working to rescue a hiker at Mission Trails Regional Park Thursday.

The woman fell and hit her head just before 6:15 p.m. She was about a mile and a half up a trail near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Rueda Drive, according to SDFD.

An air crew was deployed to help the hiker to safety.

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.