The House With a Clock in its Walls

Horror filmmaker Eli Roth got a lot of bad reviews for his last movie — a remake of Death Wish (which was a guilty pleasure for me). Here he tackles his second non-horror flick, and it’s not with the best results. He channeled his inner Tim Burton, and got a lot of interesting set pieces and good effects. It’s unfortunate that the movie has no sense of wonder, and is rather boring.

Since it stars Jack Black, always enjoyable on screen, I hoped it would be a okay. Goosebumps was better than I thought it would be.

This is based on John Bellairs’ children’s mystery novel from the early ‘70s that takes place in the mid-50s (which luckily means we get to see a cool Wurlitzer jukebox and hear Long Tall Sally). It’s about a boy named Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who loses his parents, and moves in with his uncle Jonathan (Jack Black) in Michigan. He’s an eccentric character that’s a magician; or…more accurately, a warlock.

There’s a neighbor named Florence Zimmerman (the always welcome Cate Blanchett). She stops by to play poker and make chocolate chip cookies. Turns out, she’s a good witch. The house is…well, not really haunted. It just feels like it’s auditioning for a role in A Series of Unfortunate Events or Fantastic Beasts.

A few things in the house are fun. A stained-glass window that changes scenes as the story unfolds. There’s an armchair that’s like a puppy dog. And when is a creepy church organ not welcome?

Most of the stuff isn’t that interesting if you’re over 14-years-old. An example would be a topiary lion that is always farting or going to the bathroom.

Kyle MacLachlan shows up in flashbacks (well shot in a black and white, nickelodeon), as a vaudeville type magician named Isaac Izard (a name that kept making me think of Eddie Izzard), who performed with Jonathan. He ends up going to war, getting PTSD and selling his soul to a demon, and…well, the rumor around town is that he used an axe on his wife (hey…this is a kids movie, but it’s rated PG).

There are a few bullying elements with Lewis attending a new elementary school. One of the cool kids (Sunny Suljic, from The Killing of a Sacred Deer) befriends him, although…that might just be to get his vote for class president.

You don’t connect with the characters, and it gets boring listening to them give speeches or exposition. There were a few humorous moments. Perhaps the biggest disappointment kids will have is that it’s just not scary.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin company produced this movie, and at times, I had wished maybe he gave it a go at directing; although, The BFG and The Adventures of Tintin were the last two children’s films he made and they’re awful. Perhaps his days of E.T. and Indiana Jones are behind him.

1 ½ stars out of 5.