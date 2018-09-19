Shooting reported software company office in Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, Wis. — At least 40 officers were seen outside a software company office in Middleton, Wisconsin Wednesday after a report of a shooting.
“Please lock all doors, stay inside and shelter in place,” the Middleton Police Department said Wednesday.
Police have not released details on whether anyone has been injured.
Emergency officials said a shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. at 1850 Deming Way, which houses companies Esker Inc. and WTS Paradigm, Wisconsin State Journal reported.
People were taken out of the building by police to the nearby Hilton Garden Inn. A perimeter expanded around all of the buildings in the area.
State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman said one woman was taken out of the building screaming, saying it was “a devastating loss.” She was being held up by another person.
UW Health University Hospital are anticipating receiving three patients, Director of Media Relations Lisa Brunette told NBC News.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives team was assisting with the investigation.
Middleton is a suburb of Madison.