Shooting reported software company office in Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, Wis. — At least 40 officers were seen outside a software company office in Middleton, Wisconsin Wednesday after a report of a shooting.

“Please lock all doors, stay inside and shelter in place,” the Middleton Police Department said Wednesday.

Police have not released details on whether anyone has been injured.

Emergency officials said a shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. at 1850 Deming Way, which houses companies Esker Inc. and WTS Paradigm, Wisconsin State Journal reported.

UW Health University Hospital are anticipating receiving three patients, Director of Media Relations Lisa Brunette told NBC News.