SAN DIEGO – San Diego police asked the public Wednesday for help in finding a missing 9-year-old girl last seen near a school in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Aliyah Bryant was reported missing by SDPD around noon Wednesday. She was last seen in front of Porter Elementary School at 445 S. 47th Street.

Bryant was wearing a green sweater, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Police did not release any other details.

Anyone with information should contact SDPD at 619-531-2000.