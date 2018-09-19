Neighbors say owner needs to control ‘aggressive’ dogs after 5th fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Neighbors say the owner of two Akitas in Allied Gardens needs to do more to control the animals after a series of violent encounters with other neighborhood dogs, but the Akitas' caretaker says his pets aren't the ones to blame.

The latest fight involving the two dogs broke out at a community park on Sunday and left an 8-pound dog named "Sarge" with severe trauma to his neck and a collapsed lung from bite wounds. The dog is now recovering at an animal hospital.

"There's a lot of pain emotionally, financially. This is a huge endeavor," Bradley Sund, Sarge's owner, told FOX 5 Wednesday.

Sund says his dog was being watched by a family member at a park in the area when it came face to face with the Akitas, who he says have become notorious in the neighborhood for being aggressive. Now the owner says that medical bills for Sarge's treatment have reached as high as $16,000.

But owner Tony Lopez told FOX 5 that the run-ins with his dogs aren't his fault. While he acknowledged that his dogs have been in five fights over the years, he says that he keeps them on a leash, and that the fights break out when unleashed dogs attack his animals.

Lopez, who is in homeless, said that the dogs were only protecting him. "I don't like what happened to the dog. If I had enough money, I would pay it myself," he told FOX 5. "My dogs didn't cause the problem, but they finished it."