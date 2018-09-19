Museum Day: Free admission to these San Diego museums

SAN DIEGO — Learning something new seems like the perfect way to usher in autumn.

The fall equinox takes place on Saturday, September 22. It’s also Museum Day in the United States.

Nearly 1,500 US museums are participating in Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day, when institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer free admission to anyone with a Museum Day ticket.

The following museums in San Diego County are participating:

Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum

Timken Museum Of Art

San Diego History Center

Museum of Photographic Arts

San Diego Automotive Museum

San Diego Air & Space Museum

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego — Downtown location

The Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum

Creation & Earth History Museum

Heritage of the Americas Museum

Barona Cultural Center & Museum

San Diego Archaeological Center

EcoVivarium

Museum of Making Music

Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

California Surf Museum

Museum goers can download tickets for participating museums online by visiting Smithsonian magazine’s website. Tickets provide free admission for two people, and they can be downloaded through 3 p.m. on September 22.

Most of the Smithsonian Institution’s 19 properties offer free entry every day, but the event clears the path to free admission to more than 1,400 additional museums across the country.

Museum-goers are only allowed to download one ticket per email address. “Choose wisely! There are no takebacks,” Smithsonian magazine’s website cautions.

Certain museums may also require printouts of the downloaded tickets. Look for an asterisk under the museum address with the note, “*Printed ticket required.”