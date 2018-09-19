Missing 9-year-old found safe

Posted 1:49 PM, September 19, 2018, by , Updated at 02:13PM, September 19, 2018

Aliyah Bryant

SAN DIEGO — Officials say they found a 9-year-old girl who was reported missing after getting dropped off at her school in Lincoln Park Wednesday morning.

San Diego police say they found the girl safe about a mile and a half away from her campus. Helicopters, police dogs, officers and volunteers had all joined a widespread, roughly 4-hour search for the girl.

Aliyah Bryant was reported missing by SDPD around noon Wednesday. She was last seen in front of Porter Elementary School at 445 S. 47th Street.

