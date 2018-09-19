Michelle Obama to appear at San Diego wellness conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Former first lady Michelle Obama will appear Wednesday at BOLD, the annual conference presented by wellness technology company MINDBODY.

Obama will join MINDBODY CEO and co-founder Rick Stollmeyer for an interview discussing "her personal story, her policy initiatives, her passion for wellness today and her vision for the future," according to the company.

While serving as first lady from 2009 to 2017, Obama sought to improve nutrition standards in schools and encourage both students and parents to exercise and make healthy life choices. In 2010, she launched the White House's Let's Move! campaign to combat childhood obesity.

Obama's campaign led, in part, to then-President Barack Obama's signing of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act in 2010, which allowed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reform school breakfast and lunch programs for the first time in more than 30 years, according to the USDA.

"The physical and emotional health of an entire generation and the economic health and security of our nation is at stake," she said at the February 2010 launch of Let's Move!

Stollmeyer lauded Obama as inspirational for her efforts to improve the health of Americans.

"In so many ways, Michelle Obama embodies MINDBODY's purpose of connecting the world to wellness," Stollmeyer said in the May 31 announcement that Obama would appear at the conference. "Both a powerful role model and passionate activist for youth wellness, she shares the same drive as the businesses we support: bringing communities together to help people live healthier, happier lives."

The BOLD conference is a three-day event for members of and business owners in the wellness, fitness and beauty industries to network and learn how to better grow their businesses. The annual conference is put on by MINDBODY, a publicly traded marketing and business software company that serves the health, beauty and wellness industries.