SAN DIEGO -- Lifeguards recovered a woman's body below Sunset Cliffs Wednesday afternoon.

Passersby called authorities to report the woman spotted on the rocks below Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Point Loma Avenue around 2:30 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

The woman's identity and details on the circumstances of her death were not immediately released.

