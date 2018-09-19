Gunman robs frozen yogurt shop

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a gunman who robbed a frozen yogurt shop in Rolando Wednesday night.

The robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. at Yogurtland in the 6100 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to San Diego police. Police say a man lifted up his shirt to show a black gun in his waistband to an employee at a cash register. When the employee opened the register, the man grabbed cash and ran out the front door.

The suspect was described as a black or Hispanic man, clean shaven, wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, a black and red hat and jeans.

An investigation is underway.