Gunman robs 2 insurance company branches within an hour

SAN DIEGO – Police Wednesday were searching for a man suspected of robbing two branches of the same insurance company at gunpoint within an hour of each other in the Clairemont and Kearny Mesa areas.

The first robbery happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Fred Loya Insurance branch located in the 8300 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near state Route 163, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The bandit walked into the business, took out a black handgun and demanded money, Buttle said. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the business.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the same man robbed another Fred Loya Insurance branch, also located on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard less than four miles away at the Clairemont Town Square shopping center, Buttle said.

The man used the same method as in the first robbery, taking out a handgun and demanding money, Buttle said. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a thin, 5-foot-6-inch black man in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, burgundy pants, black shoes, a baseball hat and sunglasses.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incidents.