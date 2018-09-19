Caltrans worker falls from freeway overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A Caltrans worker was seriously injured after falling 50-feet from the state Route 163 overpass in Kearny Mesa Wednesday.

The 61-year-old worker was with his landscaping crew on southbound SR-163 center median near Interstate 805 transition ramp when he fell, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brent Lowry.

“We don’t know exactly how or why he fell yet, but he fell over the center divide wall and down the embankment,” Lowry said.

NOW: @SDCaltrans worker falls from 163 S overpass - about 50ft. Taken to hospital with unknown injuries.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/NgqP6VqPsn — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) September 19, 2018

The man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Any job on the freeway is dangerous, Lowry said.