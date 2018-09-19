9-year-old flees after man breaks into North County home

VISTA, Calif. — A 9-year-old boy escaped in Vista Wednesday morning after a man barged into his house and started ransacking the place while the child was home alone.

The burglar entered the house on Seacrest Court near Buena Vista Park around 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the man started ransacking the house while the child was still inside, but the boy escaped to a neighbor’s home and called police. The burglar — described as a black man in his 30’s wearing a Captain America t-shirt and tan shorts — escaped with stolen items.

Officials say they are still searching for the man.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.