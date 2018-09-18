Wanted man leads police on chase near Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO — Deputies tried to stop a man with expired plates near Imperial Beach Tuesday before learning he was also wanted on an unspecified felony warrant.

The man, driving with a female passenger, refused to yield near the intersection of Saturn Boulevard and Palm Avenue. He then led authorities on a short pursuit before he abandoned both the car and passenger in the Imperial Sands Trailer Park in the 1800 block of Palm Avenue, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. The woman was detained.

Both San Diego police officers and Sheriff’s deputies searched the trailer park for an hour before a woman called to report that a man had forced his way into her mobile home. The man escaped once more by jumping a fence into the neighboring trailer part, officials said. Police continued to search the area.

A man with a similar description was reported jumping a fence from the trailer park into the back area of the neighboring 99 Cents Only Store. When deputies caught the man they soon realized he was actually the brother of the wanted suspect. Officials believe the brother was dressed similarly to lead law enforcement officers in the wrong direction.

A Sheriff’s K-9 located the wanted man under a nearby trailer. The man was then arrested.