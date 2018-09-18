SD Humane Society rescues dogs from rising South Carolina floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Members of the San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response team rescued five Labradors from rising floodwater in Horry County, South Carolina, the organization announced Tuesday.

The team is comprised of San Diego Humane Law Enforcement officers who are assisting the Humane Society of the United States in rescuing animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. The team received a call from the owner of the dogs and rescued them from floodwater as high as waist-deep with help from the Horry County Police Department.

Our Emergency Response Team is on the front lines rescuing animals in the aftermath of #HurricaneFlorence. In collaboration with @HumaneSociety, our team rescued five Labradors in Horry County, SC from a home where floodwaters were rising. The dogs are now safe. pic.twitter.com/YEmCwKYkVH — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 18, 2018

The dogs will remain at a shelter in Horry County until flooding reduces and it is safe for them to return home.

"The team's great, morale is high," said Sgt. Austin Seuferer, a San Diego Humane Law Enforcement officer. "We're ready to assist wherever the needs are."

The officers arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday and are scheduled to continue rescue operations wherever necessary until Sept. 26. The Humane Society sent Humane Law Enforcement officers, akin to animal control personnel, because they are trained in swiftwater rescue techniques and certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.