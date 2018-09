Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Some top fitness experts and notable keynote speakers are in San Diego for a 3-day beauty and exercise conference.

From September 18-20, those in attendance at the BOLD MINDBODY conference hosted the Hilton San Diego Bayfront will get to participate in new workout routines and work with other new invention that get the heart pumping.

Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King, and MINDBODY CEO Rick Strollmeyer are this year's featured keynote speakers.