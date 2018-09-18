Police search for missing San Diego at-risk teen

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a 18-year-old at-risk teenager who went missing Tuesday.

Alejandro Torres-Villasenor was reported missing around 1:15 p.m., when he left Ibarra Elementary School in the 4000 block of Orange Avenue in San Diego without notifying anyone.

Torres-Villasenor has Down syndrome and the mental capacity of a three-year-old, according to San Diego police. He is described as a 5’4″ Hispanic man, tall and thin, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a design on the front, beige or khaki pants and a bright blue backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.