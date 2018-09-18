Police search for missing at-risk man who vanished from Pacific Beach home

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man who vanished from his Pacific Beach home Monday.

Federico Barragan who last seen on September 17 at his Pacific Beach home. Police believe he may have fled on foot.

Barragan’s family is concerned due to his medical issues and fear what may happen if he does not take his prescribed medications.

Barragan is described as a Hispanic male, salt and pepper balding hair, brown eyes, 5’3’’ tall, 165 lbs, wearing yellow tinted sunglasses, black shirt or white tank top, black pants, white sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department (619) 531-2000 or the SDPD Missing Persons Unit (619) 531-2277.