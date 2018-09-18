Person hospitalized following morning rush hour crash on SR-163

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A fiery multi-vehicle crash on state Route 163 near Miramar sent one person to a hospital Tuesday morning.

The crash was around 8:05 a.m. on southbound SR 163, just north of state Route 52, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene found one of the vehicles ablaze, according to San Diego Fire Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz, who said everyone was out of the vehicles when crews arrived.

One patient was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries, she said.

CHP officers closed the two right lanes of southbound SR 163 for the crash investigation and clean-up, Bettencourt said.