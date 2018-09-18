Missing at-risk man returned to Pacific Beach home

SAN DIEGO — A man who vanished from his Pacific Beach home Monday was found Tuesday at an East Village transit station, police said.

An employee at the depot in the 1300 block of National Avenue spotted 78-year-old Federico Barragan on a parked Greyhound bus about 5 p.m. and notified San Diego police, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

Barragan was believed to have walked away from his Grand Avenue residence on foot for unknown reasons Monday afternoon, leaving behind medications he takes to treat several medical conditions.

It was unclear where he had been while at large.