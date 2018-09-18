Gusty, dry conditions heighten wildfire danger

SAN DIEGO — Gusty and very dry conditions in local mountain passes and desert slopes will create elevated wildfire risks in the San Diego area Tuesday, forecasters said.

Through Tuesday evening, humidity levels will likely drop to the single digits in the East County, where afternoon and evening wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour or higher, the National Weather Service said. The conditions will result in heightened fire dangers in the affected areas, the agency reported.

The conditions were expected to persist through Wednesday night, when the winds will begin to decrease and humidity will gradually increase into Thursday, meteorologists said.