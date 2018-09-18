Fourth gas leak within a week reported in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — A natural gas leak prompted the closure of multiple roads in Santee Tuesday.

The leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Mission Gorge Road, San Diego Gas & Electric spokesman Joe Britton said.

Utility crews arrived on scene shortly after 10:05 a.m. and were working to assess the cause of the leak, Britton said.

Around 10:05 a.m., street closures were in effect in both directions near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Mission Gorge Road, Lt. Amber Baggs said. Mission Gorge Road at Edgemoor Drive and Riverview Parkway were also closed, along with Buena Vista Avenue and Cottonwood Avenue.

This is the fourth reported gas leak within a week across San Diego County.