Authorities identify young man killed in crash on Campo Indian Reservation

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday identified a 20-year-old man who died when his car crashed into a tree on the Campo Indian Reservation over the weekend.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday along state Route 94 near Church Road, just south of the Campo Reservation fire station, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jonathan Jaroslav Shuster, a 20-year-old Campo resident, was behind the wheel of a 2013 Honda Civic when the crash occurred, according to CHP and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.