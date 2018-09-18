Authorities identify 73-year-old surveyor fatally struck in Emerald Hills

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 73-year-old road surveyor who was struck and killed by a car on an Emerald Hills-area road.

Edward Dutton of Imperial was crossing the street in the 5300 block of Geneva Avenue in eastern San Diego when the vehicle hit him shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The eastbound car then veered to the right and crashed into a parked vehicle, SDPD Sgt. Tim Underwood said.

Dutton died at the scene, despite paramedics’ efforts to revive him.

No other injuries were reported.