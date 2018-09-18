Animals stranded by Hurricane Florence headed to Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio - Animals stranded by Hurricane Florence are being rescued from catastrophic flooding in the Carolinas and evacuated to Northeast Ohio, according to WJW.

Six dogs arrived over the weekend at the Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria, Ohio, just west of Cleveland.

Volunteers were ready and waiting for the new arrivals and have been showering them with love, trying to make them feel as comfortable as possible.

“The thing with animals, they don’t understand why people are leaving. They’re innocent in all of this; they don’t know what’s happening or what’s going on,” said Suzy Peoples, animal care supervisor at the facility.

The rescued dogs will be available for adoption later this week.

The shelter also has dozens of other adorable puppies and young adult dogs in need of a family that will be available for adoption starting Tuesday.

“Hopefully, as we make more space, as more adoptions happen, we can bring more of these dogs from North and South Carolina in and continue to help out, “ said Peoples.

All animals at the Friendship APL are vaccinated, tested for heartworm, microchipped, de-wormed, flea treated, and spayed or neutered.

Dozens of other rescued dogs have been transported to animal shelters in other states, and more furry friends are heading to Ohio later this week.