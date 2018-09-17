Young woman left to die after Mercedes overturns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- A woman died after a car flipped in Spring Valley Monday, and authorities detained two people who they say left the scene.

Just before 2 p.m., a black Mercedes-Benz was headed eastbound on state Route 94 near Sweetwater Springs Blvd. when it crashed into the center median and flipped, rolling over the center divider and landing in the westbound center median.

Investigators said there were three people in the car. The male driver and one female passenger apparently climbed out of the wreckage and ran from the scene, leaving the injured woman inside, according to authorities. The pair were found hiding in a nearby canyon. They were taken into custody and to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

"It's got a tremendous amount of damage," said Battalion Chief Andy Lawler of San Miguel Fire-Rescue Department. "To survive something like that would be difficult ... severe damage to the top of the vehicle. Two people were very fortunate to get out."