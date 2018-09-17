Proclaimed ‘fart expert’ says farts can release from your mouth if you don’t let them loose

SAN DIEGO — You may want to think twice the next time you quench your cheeks together to hold in your gas.

Farts have the potential to be released from your mouth if you hold them in, according to research from the University of Newcastle.

Clare Collins, a professor in Nutrition and Dietetics says that holding in gas builds up pressure and could be released in unexpected ways.

Professor Collins had this to say on the subject:

“Trying to hold it in leads to a build up of pressure and major discomfort.

A build up of intestinal gas can trigger abdominal distension, with some gas reabsorbed into the circulation and exhaled in your breath. Holding on too long means the build up of intestinal gas will eventually escape via an uncontrollable fart.

The research is not clear on whether the rise in pressure in your rectum increases your chance of developing a condition called diverticulitis, where small pouches develop in the gut lining and become inflamed – or whether it doesn’t matter at all.”

Overall, she says just letting it go is best for your digestive health.

