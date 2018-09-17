× Police: Man killed after chasing skateboard into traffic in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man riding a skateboard was struck and killed when he fell off his skateboard and ran after it into traffic in Mission Bay, police said Monday.

It happened shortly before 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Mission Bay Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The man was riding his skateboard eastbound on West Mission Bay Drive when he lost control of it, chased after it across the eastbound lanes and center divider and was struck in the left lane of westbound West Mission Bay Drive by a 25-year-old man driving a Nissan sedan, Buttle said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with major injuries, where he later died, Buttle said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The Nissan driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers, Buttle said.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the collision, Buttle said.

Department traffic division officers were investigating the collision.

32.766750 -117.240604