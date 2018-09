SAN DIEGO — A 73-year-old private contractor was struck and killed in the Emerald Hills area Monday, said police.

San Diego police say that the 73-year-old man was crossing the street in the 5300 block of Geneva Avenue around 8:00 a.m. when he was stuck by a 25-year-old male.

Police say the man was on his way to survey a property in the neighborhood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing  story. We will update this story as more details become available.