Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run with BMW

SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old man riding a motorcycle was hospitalized Monday with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a hit- and-run motorist in the Barrio Logan area, police said.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Main Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was riding his motorcycle northbound on Main Street when a silver BMW sedan made a left turn out of a parking lot and the victim’s motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the car, Buttle said.

The BMW driver then fled southbound on Main Street, Buttle said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Buttle said.

Department traffic division officers were investigating the collision.