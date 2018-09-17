Missing teen found in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO — A 13-year-old boy who went missing from Carlsbad last week was found Monday, police said.

The boy, identified by police only as Owen, went missing around midnight on Sept. 10 from the Carlsbad Village area.

The time and location where Owen was found was not immediately disclosed by police.

Before he turned up, Owen had been seen four times in locations that included Layang Layang Circle, State Street, north of Grand Avenue, Beech Street near the train tracks and at 1304 S. Tremont St. in Oceanside, a transit center.