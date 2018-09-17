× Hearing for Kellen Winslow Jr. postponed because of knee surgery

VISTA, Calif. — Former NFL football star Kellen Winslow Jr. was supposed to appear in court Monday, but the hearing was postponed for a month, because he is recovering from knee replacement surgery.

Winslow was set to have his preliminary hearing, where prosecutors lay out the evidence against him, at the Vista court.

Winslow is accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious teen 15 years ago. Two months ago, a judge ruled Winslow would stand trial in another case involving multiple women with similar stories of sexual assault.

Winslow was arrested on June 14. He was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring after posting $2 million bail. The 34-year-old son of San Diego Chargers star Kellen Winslow faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.