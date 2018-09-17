Despite outreach, downtown homeless population growing

SAN DIEGO — Downtown San Diego may appear to have fewer homeless people during the day, but the number of people sleeping on sidewalks, in tents and vehicles at night has continued to grow over the past few months.

According to the count by Downtown San Diego Partnership, a nonprofit that advocates for a variety of business groups, 964 unsheltered people were counted downtown in August, including 582 in East Village alone, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

That’s 38 more people than were counted in July and 205 more than were counted in June. The population is higher than it was shortly before the city open large tented shelters that took hundreds of people off the street about nine months ago.

The latest number is far from the peak of downtown’s homeless population, which reached a record high of 1,415 in December 2016. Since then, the population has gone up and down over time, dripping to 882 in January 2017 and reaching 1,335 in August of that year.

Read the full article at The San Diego Union-Tribune.