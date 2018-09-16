× Small quake rattles rural San Diego

SANTA YSABEL, Calif. — A small earthquake struck a rural corner of San Diego County in the early morning hours Sunday.

A preliminary magnitude 3.3 temblor was recorded near Palomar Mountain at 4:37 a.m. Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located about 20 miles east-northeast of Escondido and about 16 miles north-northeast of Ramona — an area near Lake Henshaw.

Reports on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” map showed light shaking could be felt throughout inland North County and the mountains of East County.