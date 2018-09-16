SD Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team heads to North Carolina

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team departs Sunday for Charlotte, North Carolina.

Four members of the emergency team will join the Humane Society of the United States on the front lines to aid animals impacted by Florence. The team is trained in swift water rescues of both large and small animals, according to SDHS.

While Florence was weakened to a tropical depression Sunday morning, the real dangers are the relentless rainfall and historic flooding, which keep getting worse.

SDHS tweeted out a video Sunday morning featuring humane officers explaining why they want to help those on the east coast.

“I was a victim of disaster when I was 13 growing up in Northwest Florida three times, so I’ve been on sort of the receiving end of this kind of thing,” one humane officer said. “I’ve lived it, I’ve seen it, and I know what it takes to recover from that. I know what it means to people when a professional team shows up to help them.”