Officers restrain fake Uber driver in body wrap after displaying erratic behavior

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Officers restrained a man in a body wrap after he posed as an Uber driver and displayed erratic behavior in a Chula Vista neighborhood Saturday, said police.

Police arrived to the 600 block of Gilbert Place around 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a female victim around 7:30 a.m.

The victim told police a man approached her and identified himself as an Uber driver. She told the man she did not order an Uber ride when he attempted to follow to woman into her home.

Once police arrived, they began questioning the suspect who turned violent and resisted arrest, said police.

Officers restrained the man in a body wrap.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries sustained in the confrontation.

Police say he will be jailed once he is released from the hospital.

