KAABOO festival brings economic boost to local businesses

DEL MAR, Calif. -- KAABOO, San Diego's largest music and arts festival, brought approximately 120,000 people to the Del Mar Fairgrounds over the weekend, and organizers say the three-day festival is a boost for local businesses.

Surf & Turf RV Park is located right across the street from the fairgrounds. Some customers booked their spots a year in advance, the manager told FOX 5.

"We have filled out every single spot here," she said. "We've turned away maybe a hundred or more."

The RV park is just one business getting a small piece of KAABOO's total economic impact.

Last year, the three-day festival generated more than $37 million in the San Diego and Carlsbad area. It also brought another $15 million to Del Mar and Solana Beach.

According to festival organizers, those numbers account for both money spent directly at the venue, like ticket sales and parking, as well as money spent at surrounding businesses, like restaurants, gas stations, and hotels.

More than half of all festival-goers travel from outside of San Diego County. Last year, more than 13,000 hotel room nights were booked during the festival weekend.

At Surf & Turf RV, some customers drove all the way from Canada and New York to attend.

KAABOO organizers are still calculating the total economic impact from this year's festival, but it could be even higher than before, since the festival sold out this year for the first time.